AFC Fylde 0 Solihull Moors 0: A battling point in high winds but Coasters' winless run goes on

AFC Fylde fought out a goalless draw against promotion-chasing Solihull Moors as both sides battled the high winds at Mill Farm.

However, Chesterfield's victory at rock-bottom Chorley means second-bottom Fylde are now 10 points from safety in the Vanarama National League, albeit with two games in hand and 11 still to play.

Fylde's latest recruits both made their debut: experienced keeper Josh Lillis, signed on loan from Rochdale the previous day, was brought straight into the starting 11 by manager Jim Bentley, while young Blackburn loan defender Lewis Thompson was a second-half substitute.

The other change to Fylde's starting line-up from Tuesday's defeat by Notts County saw Tyler French replace the injured Andy Taylor in defence.

Jimmy Shan’s Solihull enjoyed a steady flow of possession in the opening stages as half-chances developed for Josh Carline, who was denied by Lillis' low dive, and Jake Beesley, who headed over from six yards.

Although the Coasters struggled to keep possession for long spells, they did create occasional opportunities in the tough conditions as both Luke Burke and Danny Philliskirk were thwarted by Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot.

The Solihull number one also dealt with Tom Walker's left-footed free-kick before a cagey first half came to a close.

A double substitution after the break tilted the clash back in the Moors’ favour as they dominated the opening exchanges of the second period, with the elements in their favour.

Veteran substitute Danny Wright came closest to giving them the lead, sending a looping flick onto the top of Lillis’ net.

However, an injury to Mitch Hancox forced the visitors into their final change with more than half an hour still remaining.

Midway through the second half Fylde gathered momentum and forced a genuine chance.

Jordan Williams’ low drive looked to be goal-bound but ricocheted off team-mate Jamie Proctor as the striker attempted to evade the shot.

Debutant Thompson entered the field alongside Lewis Montrose for the final 20 minutes and the latter came close to breaking the deadlock.

He was picked out by a superb right-wing delivery from Burke but was unable to adjust his positioning to shoot on target.

As the blustery conditions wreaked havoc, Solihull’s long balls remained the primary threat, with Wright and young Nick Clayton-Phillips looking particularly dangerous.

However, the Fylde defence stood firm, not least thanks to excellent defending from Philliskirk, who denied Darren Carter, and skipper Neill Byrne to extinguish the Moors’ final attack.

Lillis’ assured display earned a clean sheet on debut, though Fylde have now gone 13 games without a league win since November as they head to Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday for the first of those games in hand.

The point keeps Solihull in the last play-off spot in the very tight race for top-seven places.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley said afterwards: “It’s a point gained. We wanted three and we need three with where we are at the moment but I’ve got to compliment the players.

“They came up against a big, strong, physical side, who have changed the way they play. They brought on some physical presence for the second half with Blissett and Wright, so you know what’s coming with this wind we seem to come up against every week at the moment.

“It’s not a great game, not what we want to see, but it is what it is: the pitch isn’t great and the wind’s up.”



Fylde: Lillis 8, Whitmore 7, Byrne 8, French 7, Burke 8, Williams 7, Croasdale 7, Philliskirk 7, Walker 7 (Montrose 69), Proctor 7 (Thompson 69), Willoughby 7; Subs not used: Hornby, Bradley, Yeates.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Williams, Storer, Carter, Hancox (Clayton-Phillips 57), Hawkridge, Carline, Bajrami, Howe, Ball (Blissett 45), Beesley (Wright 45); Subs not used: Maxwell, Rowley

Referee: Declan Bourne

Attendance: 1,310