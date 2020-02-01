AFC Fylde 1 Boreham Wood 2: Coasters pay the price for mistakes at both ends of the pitch

AFC Fylde were beaten by an in-form Boreham Wood side as Jamal Fyfield’s second-half goal proved the difference.

The Coasters made only one change from their trip to Chesterfield with Matty Kosylo on the bench in place of Mark Yeates.

Jamie Proctor looked tidy on his home debut with Nick Haughton, Tom Walker and Jordan Williams the lively attacking options in support.

The Coasters came close on two occasions through long-range efforts from Walker and Haughton, the latter forcing Nathan Ashmore into a fine save.

Shortly afterwards, the Coasters saw a golden opportunity fall to Haughton, who could only fire wildly over after Ryan Croasdale’s cross had fallen to him at the back post.

He was to regret that miss as Boreham Wood took a 19th-minute lead through Kabongo Tshimanga.

A long, direct ball caused trouble at the back and Tshimanga wriggled through to fire high into the net.

Haughton looked to make amends for his earlier miss with a well-struck free-kick flying just past the post.

The Coasters continued to push and nearly levelled as a corner fell to Croasdale, who poked an effort just wide.

Moments afterwards, Croasdale thought he had equalised after picking up a loose ball and scoring – but the referee judged there had been a foul in the build-up.

Nevertheless, the Coasters found an equaliser on 33 minutes as a corner was not cleared and Williams pounced to score.

Proctor came close to opening his account with a powerful effort from distance that whistled inches wide as the first half ended with the two teams on level terms.

The second half was a scrappy affair with a physical game seeing plenty of firm challenges from both sides.

Boreham Wood found themselves back in front with 17 minutes remaining as a corner wasn’t cleared and Fyfield’s effort squirmed in under Coasters’ keeper Sam Hornby.

The home team responded with a double substitution, Danny Philliskirk and Kosylo joining the fray in place of Lewis Montrose and Walker.

A long ball forward released Kosylo, who had the chance to fire goalwards but Ashmore was able to save comfortably.

Boreham Wood defended well, and despite four minutes of added time, the Coasters couldn’t find an equaliser.

AFC Fylde: Hornby, Taylor, Whitmore, Byrne, Burke, Croasdale, Montrose (Philliskirk 76), Haughton (Bradley 60), Walker (Kosylo 73), Williams, Proctor. Subs unused: Lavercombe, Jameson.

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Champion, Fyfield, Ilesanmi, K Smith, Ricketts, Murtagh, Thomas, Mingoia (Shakes 68), Marsh, Tshimanga. Subs unused: G Smith, Woodards, Stephens, Yussuf.

Referee: Lewis Smith.

Attendance: 1,258.