AFC Fylde 1 Chesterfield 3: Fourth straight defeat drops Coasters back into bottom four

AFC Fylde suffered a fourth defeat in 11 days to slip back into the National League relegation zone.

All the goals came in the second half as Fylde’s fellow strugglers registered their first away win of the season.

Fylde made two changes to the side beaten at Torquay on Saturday as Kyle Jameson replaced the injured Scott Duxbury, while there was a debut as expected for goalkeeper Sam Hornby, signed on loan from Bradford City the previous day.

Defender Andy Taylor, signed hours before kick-off on a short-term deal, spent the evening on the bench.

The first half was a fairly lifeless affair, with neither side ever really doing enough to take the lead.

Fylde’s Kyle Jameson had an effort cleared from the six-yard box, while Luke Burke fizzed a left-footed effort from distance over the bar.

The physical Chesterfield side made it hard for the Coasters to create chances, with Jordan Williams being blocked out whenever he got a sniff of goal.

Fylde keeper Hornby was called on to make his first Fylde save when Alex Whitmore’s misjudged header gave Curtis Weston the opportunity to break into the box, but the loan keeper reacted smartly with a confident stop.

Spireites striker Tom Denton also had a half-chance before the break, bringing the ball down well, but his volley never threatened to beat Hornby.

The second half saw the game open up and become feistier, Fylde’s Dan Bradley and the visitors’ Josef Yarney both booked after a coming together.

Chesterfield’s most fluent spell of the game saw them take the lead on 55 minutes, when Weston’s shot from distance deflected past Hornby into the bottom corner.

The Coasters struggled to get themselves back into the game and 11 minutes later they conceded again.

Half-time substitute Mike Fondop was released down the right by Denton’s header, then darted inside to fire past Hornby.

And the game was ended as a contest on 81 minutes, when the Spireites added a third.

An inswinging corner picked out Fondop, who headed home his second goal of the game from six yards.

Fylde were at least spared a second successive home game without scoring when Matty Kosylo’s cross was headed home by fellow substitute Tyler Forbes deep into injury time.

But the full-back’s first goal for the club was of little consolation on another poor night for the Coasters, who have won just two of their last 13 games and now sit 21st in the table, one point above Chesterfield.

Assistant manager Colin Woodthorpe said: “Disappointed doesn’t cover it. They get the goal and it becomes an uphill battle, but that’s what we’re going through.”

“I’ve been in far worse runs than this and it is a test. You have blips, you have rough patches but you get together and you work your way through it.”

AFC Fylde: Hornby, Byrne, Jameson, Whitmore, Burke, Craigen, Croasdale (Kosylo 65), Bradley, Yeates (Haughton 65), Rowe (Forbes 77), Williams; subs not used: Taylor, Philliskirk.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Yarney, Sheridan, Evans, Hollis, Weston, Rowley (McGlashan 88), Spyrou (Fondop 45), Denton (Mandeville 87), Wedgbury, Smith; subs not used: Coddington, Boden

Referee: Rebecca Welch