AFC Fylde 1 Ebbsfleet United 0: Danny Rowe’s penalty makes it seven points from nine for the Coasters

AFC Fylde made it two league wins from three with a 1-0 win against Ebbsfleet United at Mill Farm on Saturday.

Danny Rowe’s early penalty proved the decisive factor after it arrived in only the third minute.

A fast start to proceedings saw the Coasters awarded their spot-kick after Mark Yeates’ corner was handled by Ayo Obileye.

With one successful penalty already under his belt this season, Rowe stood up confidently to send Nathan Ashmore the wrong way and give Fylde the lead.

The Coasters looked good value for it with Rowe going close again shortly afterwards, this time with a stooping header from Dan Bradley’s cross.

Luke Burke was the next to threaten, bombing on before unleashing a powerful effort from distance which Ashmore was equal to.

Of the Coasters’ new recruits, James Craigen went closest to opening his account but saw Ashmore do well to keep out his well-struck half-volley.

The game was, however, at the mercy of the elements, and with half-time approaching, Josh Umerah’s wild cross-shot almost caught out James Montgomery.

Fortunately for the Fylde keeper, the ball cannoned off of the bar and out of play.

Just before the stroke of half-time, it seemed that Ebbsfleet would draw level, as the ball bounced loose in the Fylde box following a corner.

Umerah pounced but Montgomery denied him superbly, making a great, low reaction save.

Although Fylde had good spells in the second half, the visitors picked up where they left off with free-kicks and corners piling pressure on the Coasters’ defence.

Myles Weston was introduced to make a difference for Ebbsfleet and did exactly that, fizzing a fantastic strike goalwards from 25 yards but Montgomery again refused to be beaten.

The Coasters responded by introducing Kurt Willoughby to stretch the game on the counter and he acquitted himself well in his short time on the pitch.

His lightning pace saw him get the wrong side of Jamie Grimes, who brought down the forward and earned himself a booking.

The resulting free-kick was whipped in by Scott Duxbury, but Fleet cleared their lines well on this occasion.

Matty Kosylo and Jordan Williams were introduced late on to see out the tie, with both forwards working hard to chase down loose balls in the blustery conditions.

Ebbsfleet were unable to find a way back into the game, in part thanks to a solid performance from Alex Whitmore in the heart of the Fylde defence as the Coasters made it seven points from their first nine available.

AFC Fylde: Montgomery, Duxbury, Byrne, Whitmore, Burke, Craigen, Croasdale, Haughton (Williams 86), Yeates (Willoughby 64), Rowe (Kosylo 86), Bradley. Subs not used: Jameson, Philliskirk.

Ebbsfleet United: Ashmore, Wilson (N’Gala 87), Thomas, Grimes, King, Lawless (Weston 65), Obileye, Ball, Goddard, Umerah (Thomas-Asante 76), Ugwu. Subs not used: Egan, Palmer.