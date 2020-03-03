AFC Fylde 1 Notts County 2: Plenty of chances but yet another defeat for Coasters

AFC Fylde's winless run in the National League stretched to 12 games and their relegation plight becomes ever more perilous..

Jordan Williams quickly cancelled out Enzio Boldewijn's opener for Notts County in the first half but Fylde were again left to rue missed chances as Adam Long scored the winner on 77 minutes.

The Coasters remain second-bottom and nine points from safety with 12 matches remaining, while the win lifted the Magpies four places into the play-off zone.

Fylde manager Jim Bentley recalled Jamie Proctor and Tom Walker to his starting 11 as this fixture finally went ahead after two postponements due to waterlogged pitches. The club offered free admission and coach travel to visiting fans after the late call-off seven days earlier.

Tyler French and Mark Yeates, who started Saturday's FA Trophy defeat against Harrogate Town, dropped to the bench.

It was left winger Williams who had the first effort on goal. Driving towards the penalty area his low effort was well saved by Joe McDonnell. Moments later Walker went close only to see his effort also turned away.

However, Fylde were to pay for these missed chances as County took the lead on 13 minutes, Boldewijn's low, bobbling free-kick finding the back of the net.

Fylde hit back just four minutes later, when Kurt Willoughby chested the ball down to strike partner Proctor, who fizzed the ball wide to Williams.

The winger advanced and smashed a left-footed strike into the bottom corner for his 13th of the season.

Fylde enjoyed a spell of pressure and Willoughby, this week called up for England C to face Wales later in the month, went close from a goalmouth scramble on 27 minutes.

Moments later Williams nearly had a second, firing just wide from Tom Walker's cross.

The chances continued to fall for the home side, Willoughby seeing an effort blocked on the line after beating keeper McDonnell.

It had been all Fylde in the run-up to the interval but they were still level when the whistle blew.

Bentley's men remained on top at the start of the second half as Luke Burke tried to recreate his long-range cracker from the weekend and Willoughby surged forward from halfway to curl a shot against the woodwork.

Fylde keeper Sam Hornby was called into action at the other end to tip substitute Jim O’Brien's fine volley onto the bar after 63 minutes.

Fylde's impressive football continued to create chances as Ryan Croasdale headed wide from Walker's cross but they conceded the winner from a set-piece.

Defender Long headed home from O’Brien’s accurate corner to leave Fylde staring down the barrel again.

They entered the last-chance saloon with six minutes of added time but County keeper McDonnell denied both Walker and Burke again before the final whistle sounded on another Fylde defeat.

Boss Bentley said afterwards: “We’ve given it our all. I felt we responded really well to going behind and showed a committed performance where we created chances. For one moment we switch off and that costs us the game.”

This was the first of eight league games in a manic March for Fylde, who desperately need their fortunes to change soon.

Fylde: Hornby, Burke, Whitmore, Byrne, Taylor (French 58), Croasdale (Yeates 86), Philliskirk, Walker, Williams, Proctor, Willoughby; Subs not used: Lavercombe, Montrose, Kosylo

Notts County: McDonnell, Rawlinson, Kelly-Evans, Roberts (Wilson 73), Long, Brindley, Rose, Doyle, Thomas (O'Brien 60), Beldewijn (Dennis 73), Wootton; Subs not used: Bird, Crawford

Referee: Joe Hull

Attendance: 1,353