AFC Fylde 1 Wigan Athletic 0: Danny Rowe back on the goal trail in first home friendly

Danny Rowe was quickly back in the scoring groove for AFC Fylde, scoring the only goal against Championship side Wigan Athletic in the first pre-season friendly at Mill Farm.

The Coasters fielded a completely different set of outfield players in each half, with plenty of valuable playing time for the squad.

AFC Fylde captain Lewis Montrose made his return to the side, captaining a new-look outfit which saw Matty Kosylo, Jordan Williams and Kurt Willoughby make their first home appearance for the club in the first 45 minutes.

The first real chance of the game fell to the Coasters, when Dan Bradley teed-up Nick Haughton for a long-range effort.

The long-range shot was well saved by Owen Evans but his defence didn’t clear well and Williams should have scored after winning the ball back.

Kai Naismith and Michael Jacobs both had chances for Latics but the Coasters looked comfortable, with neat build-up play across the park.

Fylde thought they should have had a penalty when Willoughby was felled darting into the box but the referee judged it to be a free-kick, which came to nothing as the half ended goalless.

It was all change for the second half and Fylde started well, with Ash Hemmings whipping dangerous balls into the box but Rowe couldn’t convert.

Triallist goalkeeper Dan Lavercombe, who had denied Anthony Pilkington from close range in the first half, had his blushes spared in the second.

After dispossessing Lavercome in the box, Jensen Weir had the whole goal to aim at but managed to blaze over.

Fylde supporters got their first view of Kyle Jameson and Mark Yeates after the break as the new signings slotted comfortably into the system.

Yeates, in particular, seemed to enjoy his evening, with some brilliant trickery and a range of exquisite passing on display.

Rowe became increasingly involved in the game and Fylde’s hotshot would fire the winner, making no mistake when the ball fell to him after Wigan failed to clear.

The visitors had a late chance to equalise when Joe Geldhart’s mazy footwork bamboozled the Fylde defence and he unleashed a ferocious effort which Lavercombe saved well.

It gave Fylde a winning start to their series of home friendlies against EFL opposition, continuing with Saturday’s visit of Preston North End.

Fylde first half: Lavercombe, Duxbury, Byrne, Burke, Phillips, Montrose, Bradley, Haughton, Kosylo, Williams, Willoughby

Second half: Lavercombe, Doyle, Jameson, Grogan, Craigen, Croasdale, Marveggio, Yeates, Hemmings, Robles, Rowe