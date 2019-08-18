AFC Fylde 1 Woking 4: Montrose scores on comeback but Coasters suffer heavy first defeat

AFC Fylde suffered their first setback of the season as in-form Woking inflicted a defeat which matched the Coasters' heaviest in the National League.

Lewis Montrose scored in his comeback game as Fylde fought back from a 2-0 half-time deficit, but two late goals by Jake Hyde dashed the hosts' hopes after having midfielder Ryan Croasdale sent off.

Montrose made his first appearance since January in one of two changes from the side which drew at Hartlepool on Tuesday. The club captain replaced James Craigen, while there was a full debut for midweek goalscorer Matty Kosylo in place of Jordan Williams.

The newly promoted visitors started strongly and took the lead on 17 minutes with a free-kick which gave little chance to keeper James Montgomery, who could only push the ball into his own net. Tarpey had scored Tuesday's winner at Chesterfield in similar fashion.

Fylde's first chance came from Nick Haughton's corner to the near post. Danny Rowe diverted the ball goalwards but couldn't beat keeper Craig Ross.

The Coasters had plenty of possession but couldn’t make it could and Woking doubled their lead six minutes before the break.

Josh Casey’s pinpoint delivery found the onrushing Kane Ferdinand, who rose brilliantly to head into the bottom left corner.

The Coasters could have halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time, when Haughton played a clever one-two with Danny Philliskirk and burst into the box in acres of space only to see the ball end up in the crowd after shooting off-balance.

Montrose got Fylde back in the contest on 56 minutes, having won a free-kick after a tangle with Ferdinand.

The Woking scorer appeared to lash out at the Fylde midfielder off the ball and four players were booked in the aftermath.

But Montrose had the last word from the free-kick, heading Scott Duxbury's excellent cross home.

This galvanised the Coasters, who took the game to Woking and were close to drawing level on 65 minutes. Kosylo’s low shot crept agonisingly wide, Philliskirk unable to react quickly enough to turn the ball home.

This proved a key moment as Croasdale fouled Tarpey 10 minutes later and was dismissed following a second card.

There was no disputing that second caution, though the midfielder had appeared to win the ball cleanly when shown his first 10 minutes earlier.

Fylde made attacking substitutions in a bid to force an equaliser but it was Woking sub Hyde who made most impact.

With the hosts' improvised back three exposed, Hyde put the game beyond them with a close-range header on 83 minutes.

Three minutes later, Toby Edser burst into the Fylde box and was hauled down by Duxbury, inviting Hyde to slot home his second from the spot.

This fourth win in five games lifts Woking to second place, while Fylde slip four spots to 10th.

Fylde manager Dave Challinor said: "I'm very disappointed and angry ... lots of emotions.

"It wasn't good enough and we have to work harder to put it right. If the players don't want to do that or aren't good enough to, then we have to look at other things.

"My philosophy has always been to work hard and we'll start tomorrow to put this right."

Fylde: Montgomery, Duxbury, Burke (Willoughby 79), Byrne, Whitmore, Montrose (Yeates 72), Croasdale, Philliskirk (Bradley 61), Kosylo, Haughton, Rowe; subs not used: Jameson, Williams.

Woking: Ross, Cook, Parry, Gerring, Casey, Ferdinand, Donnellan, Edser (Poku 86), Johnson, Tarpey (Hodges 80), Meite (Hyde 66); subs not used: Howes, Collier.

Referee: Thomas Parsons