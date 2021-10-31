AFC Fylde 2 Gateshead 0: Quickfire double hands Coasters three points

David Perkins’ volley set the Coasters on their way before Joe Piggott’s clinical finish from close range doubled the lead two minutes later.

Jim Bentley made one change from Tuesday’s victory over Spennymoor Town as Luke Joyce replaced the suspended Danny Philliskirk in midfield.

The visitors started on the front foot at Mill Farm with Coasters captain, Alex Whitmore, making two blocks to prevent Chris Neal from being called into action early on.

AFC Fylde celebrate David Perkins' goal Picture: Steve McLellan

It was the Coasters who came the closest to taking the lead just before the quarter-hour mark.

Luke Conlan’s inviting ball was met by Kieran Lloyd at the back post, but the full-back was denied from close range by Gateshead goalkeeper Jacob Chapman.

Fylde grew into the game as it went on and their pressure paid dividends twice in quick succession.

The hosts won the ball in a dangerous area, high in the opposition half, before the eventual corner was met by Perkins’ stunning left-footed volley from the edge of the area to open the scoring.

Lloyd, who had impressed in his midweek debut against Spennymoor, was pivotal in Fylde’s second goal.

The Wigan Athletic loanee’s cross found Piggott inside the penalty area before he turned expertly and struck a low effort past the goalkeeper to put Bentley’s side in control.

With Fylde 2-0 up at the break, the second half began in cagey fashion though the visitors responded well in their efforts to try and find a route back into the game.

Neal was called into action to keep out Dan Ward’s effort and Louis Storey was narrowly wide after Emeka Obi misjudged a cross.

Despite Gateshead having the majority of the possession in the second half, Bentley’s side stayed resolute to thwart the visitors and pick up another important three points.

AFC Fylde: Neal, Lloyd, Whitmore (Obi 43), Stott, Conlan, Perkins, Joyce, Tollitt, Haughton (Shaw 77), Sampson (Hulme 15), Piggott. Subs not used: Osborne, Dobbie.

Gateshead: Chapman, Nicholson, Storey, Williamson, Jacob (Wombwell 61), Bailey (Hunter 65), Olley, Ward, Campbell, Scott, Langstaff. Subs not used: Forbes, Pani.