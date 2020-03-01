AFC Fylde 2 Harrogate Town 3: Holders out of FA Trophy after extra-time nailbiter

AFC lost their hold on the FA Trophy with this extra-time defeat by National League rivals Harrogate in a thrilling, windswept quarter-final.

A Jordan Williams strike and Luke Burke’s stunner for Fylde forced an additional half-hour at Mill Farm, though it was ultimately two goals by former Fylde forward Jack Muldoon which sealed the Yorkshire club’s place in the semi-finals .

As the Fylde coast braced itself for Storm Jorge, the groundstaff had done extensive pitch repair work, and after the controversy surrounding Tuesday’s late postponement against Notts County the club were delighted to announce that no pitch inspection was necessary ahead of kick-off.

The Coasters fielded a strong side in their bid to bounce back from the 5-1 thrashing at Dover Athletic, though four changes were made to the starting 11.

The wind was a factor in the first half, and although it was blowing against the visitors they created the early.

Jim Bentley’s backline had to stay strong and keeper Sam Hornby had to be art on a couple of occasions, tipping over a 20-yard effort from Kian Harratt and a header by Warren Burrell.

But overall Fylde looked comfortable against their second-placed visitors as a relatively uneventful half ended goalless.

The second half was certainly more action-packed and Fylde’s early pressure saw them take the lead eight minutes in.

Jordan Williams and Kurt Willoughby had already gone close before Williams volleyed home a corner from inside the six-yard box, giving keeper Joe Cracknell no chance.

The Coasters had a great chance to double their lead 10 minutes later, when recalled winger Mark Yeates played a superb ball through to Willoughby.

The forward, making his first start since returning from a successful loan spell at York City, saw his initial effort saved before the rebound hit the side-netting.

The Coasters were then forced to pay for missed chances, with a quickfire double from the visitors.

Muldoon came off the bench to haunt his former club, first setting up the equaliser for Lloyd Kerry on 73 minutes.

And just 60 seconds later Muldoon scrambled the ball into the net himself to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

He had been on the field only eight minutes but had turned the game on its head, and that’s how the score looked set to remain as the tie entered the last of four minutes’ stoppage time.

But with just seconds remaining for Fylde to keep alive their hopes of a return to Wembley, the Mill Farm faithful saw something special from Burke.

The right-back ventured forward and unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner, sending the tie to extra-time.

Harroate had the advantage of the wind for the first period of added time and took advantage.

Substitute Muldoon scored again, determined to match Burke’s blistering strike with an outstanding long-range effort of his own from fully 30 yards, which caught the wind and dipped over Hornby.

Bentley’s side threw everything at Harrogate in the second 15 minutes of stoppage time but a sea of Harrogate bodies were usually there to repel them.

Neill Byrne fired over from Alex Whitmore’s knockdown and Ryan Croasdale headed wide with what proved Fylde’s last chance.

Multiple corners and crosses were met with determined resistance and after nine successive victories in this competition the holders were out. Harrogate will join Halesowen, Notts County and Concord or Royston in the semi-finals.

At least Fylde have no more additional games to squeeze in as they focus fully on their relegation battle.

None of the seven teams immediately above Fylde in the National League picked up any points over the weekend, though the second-bottom Coasters remain nine points from safety with 13 games remaining.

AFC Fylde: Hornby, Burke, Whitmore, Byrne, French (Proctor 75), Taylor (Jameson 117), Croasdale, Philliskirk (Montrose 105), Yeates (Kosylo 90), Williams, Willoughby; Sub not used: Lavercombe.

Harrogate: Cracknell, G Smith, Burrell, Thomson, Emmett (Stead 66), Kiernan (Diamond 94), Bradley, Kerry (Hall 117), W Smith, Harratt (Muldoon 66), Kougogun; subs not used: Belshaw, Falkingham.