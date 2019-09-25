AFC Fylde 3 Wrexham 2: Haughton the hero as Coasters celebrate back to back wins

AFC Fylde recorded their first back-to-back victories of the season as they came from behind at half-time to win with goals from substitutes Dan Bradley and Nick Haughton.

Fylde made one change to the side which had ended a seven-match winless run against Eastleigh on Saturday, full-back Tyler Forbes finally making his debut after receiving international clearance.

Wrexham , who went into the game without a win in seven themselves, started the stronger and opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Again a free-kick delivered from wide out proved the Coasters undoing, Jake Lawlor lashing home after Fylde failed to deal with the delivery.

Both teams matched each other up with a back three and the first half brought few clear-cut chances.

Jordan Williams tried to replicate his Saturday strike with a couple of long-range efforts but Fylde would draw level from inside the box on 29 minutes.

A back-pass to Wrexham keeper Christian Dibble was chased down by Danny Rowe, who nipped in to take the ball off the keeper's toes and fire a thunderous drive into the roof of the net. It was the striker's fourth goal of the season, only his second from open play and his first in six games.

But with the teams looking set to go into the interval all square, an uncharacteristic error from Neill Byrne enabled the visitors to regain the lead on the stroke of half-time.

The ball reached the unmarked Jason Oswell in the box and he made not mistake, firing low past Dan Lavercombe.

Dave Challinor made two changes for the second half, Dan Bradley and Nick Haughton replacing Alex Whitmore and Kurt Willoughby, and Saturday goalscorer Bradley's impact was almost instantaneous. He found Rowe 20 yards out but the striker curled his effort just wide.

But on 59 minutes Bradley took the initiative himself, driving up the middle and scoring with a snapshot.

The strike down the middle somehow deceived Dibble and crept past the Wrexham keeper to make it 2-2.

Following his televised goal against Eastleigh, Bradley clearly has the bit between his teeth.

And he looked destined for a third goal in two games when he collected Rowe's perfectly weighted ball over the defence.

But as Bradley bore down on goal, Dibble stayed strong and made a close-range save.

Fylde were not to be denied and it was Bradley's fellow substitute Haughton who stepped up to the plate on 68 minutes.

Gaining possession 25 yards out, the attacker swivelled before unleashing a fantastic curling shot which found the top corner for his first goal of the season. Dibble just got a hand to it but could not keep out an exquisite strike.

Fylde weren’t happy to sit back to see out the game, however, and Byrne did his utmost to seal the points 10 minutes later but his header was cleared off the line.

Haughton went close again, beating two men only to see Dibble stop his curling shot with a strong two-handed save.

The visitors pressed late on but the Coasters saw out the game comfortably enough.

This defeat keeps Wrexham in the National League's bottom four, where Fylde found themselves until Saturday. This win lifts them a further four places to 15th.

Boss Challinor said: It was a poor first half but some harsh words were said. We made changes and changed our shape.

“That was us in the second half. We played good stuff, simple stuff. People were available and wanting the ball, and we got our potent players on the ball.”

“We’ve had 17 attempts at goal in the second half, more than half of them on target - so that’s the standard we have to be at.

“I see what we do on a daily basis and I need to see more of that on a matchday as our potential hasn’t manifested itself.”

Fylde: Lavercombe, Duxbury, Byrne, Jameson, Whitmore (Haughton 45), Forbes, Croasdale, Philliskirk, Rowe, Williams, Willoughby (Bradley 45).

Wrexham: Dibble, Barnumb-Bobb, Jennings, Pearson, Lawlor (Rutherford 89), Summerfield, Young, Redmond (Grant 79), Oswell, Chambers, Harris (McIntosh 79).

Referee: Paul Howard.