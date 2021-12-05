AFC Fylde 4 Blyth Spartans 1: Coasters claim three more points at Mill Farm

An own goal, a chip from Sam Osborne and a Nick Haughton brace saw the Coasters comfortably secure three points on their return to National League North action.

Jim Bentley made two changes to the side that beat Gateshead, with Haughton and Ben Tollitt coming in to replace Ethan Walker and Jordan Hulme.

An early opportunity presented itself for the Coasters when Osborne managed to beat his man at the near post and send a fierce effort towards the top corner – but Alex Mitchell palmed the effort away from goal.

Nick Haughton again inspired AFC Fylde to victory Picture: Steve McLellan

The Coasters were just warming up and, eventually, they struck when Haughton slid in Kieran Lloyd down the right.

He crossed towards Jack Sampson in the middle but a wicked deflection off Nathan Buddle diverted the ball into the net.

Minutes later, Bentley’s side had their second of the game after Osborne latched onto Haughton’s pass to chip over Mitchell.

Despite the Coasters enjoying most of the possession and the better chances, the visitors saw Jordan Watson’s first-time effort drift wide of the post.

Then, moments before the break, Fylde had a third thanks to some individual brilliance from Haughton.

He twisted the Blyth defence inside and out before striking across goal and past Mitchell to make it 3-0 at half-time.

A fast start to the second half saw the Coasters grab their fourth of the game just before the 50-minute mark.

Luke Conlan managed to poke the ball to Haughton on the edge of the area, where he fired low and hard into the bottom corner.

At the other end, JJ O’Donnell sent a strike from distance over the bar before Lloyd’s clever ball found Tollitt, whose effort was blocked.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes left when Rhys Evans was sent off for a late challenge on Liam Nolan.

That didn’t stop Blyth from pulling a goal back when a corner ended with them being awarded a penalty, O’Donnell stepping up to convert.

AFC Fylde: Jones, Lloyd, Stott, Obi, Conlan, Joyce, Nolan, Tollitt (Hulme 79), Osborne (Walker 64), Haughton (Robinson 72), Sampson. Subs not used: Neal, J Byrne.

Blyth Spartans: Mitchell, Evans, Reid, Buddle, Watson (Liddle 69), O’Donnell, K Byrne (Hickey 53), McNall (Maguire 57), Deverdics, Lees, Thomson. Subs not used: Painter, Djalo.