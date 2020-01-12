AFC Fylde 4 Southport 1: Haughton hits two as holders advance to third round of FA Trophy

Nick Haughton scored twice as holders Fylde stormed through to the third round of the FA Trophy with a resounding win over National League North side Southport.

Thirteen places separate the sides in the football pyramid, with the Sandgrounders ninth in non-league's second tier.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley made just two changes to side which started at Sheffield United in the FA Cup six days earlier as Mark Yeates and captain Lewis Montrose came in for Danny Rowe and Danny Philliskirk, both unused substitutes.

While the visitors started with plenty of promise, a clinical counter-attack from Jordan Williams saw AFC Fylde open the scoring six minutes in.

Williams drove forward from the halfway line and had options to his right, but the forward had only the goal in mind as he curled a superb effort into the corner of the net.

Southport looked to retaliate immediately and Devarn Green went close only to be denied by keeper Sam Hornby.

The Fylde lead was soon doubled, though. This time Williams turned provider for Dan Bradley to fire home from five yards on 21 minutes.

Charlie Albinson got a hand to it but the shot was struck with such power the keeper couldn't keep the ball out of his net.

Fylde continued to threaten but it was Southport who scored next, Jack Sampson steering a header past Hornby to halve the deficit six minutes before half-time.

This came moments after Hornby had produced a stunning save to deny David Morgan, tipping his shot from distance behind for the corner.

The two-goal lead was reinstated within four minutes, though, as Haughton worked himself into space before firing into the corner of the net, giving Albinson no chance.

It was Haughton’s first telling involvement of the game, paving the way for his confident second-half display.

After the restart the heavens opened, making the conditions tough as the Port looked for a way back into the game.

But it was effectively over as a contest 10 minutes into the second period, when Haughton danced beyond two defenders, composed himself and curled a fantastic effort beyond Albinson and in off the post.

Williams almost had his second after Haughton’s effort was parried but Albinson made a superb stop from close range.

The Coasters looked in control and had further chances to inflict damage, with Kurt Willoughby going close after being introduced from the bench.

Southport dug in, determined to give their travelling support something to cheer, with captain Morgan most influential.

But he squandered his side's best chance of a second goal deep into stoppage-time, blazing a free-kick over the bar.

For Fylde, attention now switches to the third-round draw at 1pm on Monday and their return to National League action at home to Notts County on Tuesday evening.

This was Fylde's first win in six games since defeating Curzon Ashton in the first round and provides a timely boost ahead of the Magpies clash, when victory would lift the Coasters above Wrexham and out of the bottom four.

Fylde: Hornby, Jameson, Byrne, Whitmore, Burke, Montrose (Craigen 65), Croasdale, Bradley (Willoughby 50), Haughton, Yeates (Kellett 74), Williams; Subs not used: Lavercombe, Rowe, Philliskirk, Taylor.

Southport: Albinson, Mohamed, Ogle, Winnard, Astles, Morgan, Benjamin, Wood (Oliver 61), Green (Woods 75), Sampson, Bauress. Subs not used: Hanford, Newell, Correia, Parry.

Attendance: 907