AFC Fylde answered the questions posed by Blyth Spartans

Nathan Buddle’s own goal, as well as strikes from Nick Haughton (2) and Sam Osborne, gave them a 4-1 win over Blyth Spartans.

Going into another free midweek, it meant the Coasters stayed top of National League North ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Darlington.

Speaking afterwards, Bentley told the club website: “You play against a side that haven’t had that great a season so far but they have just changed the manager.

AFC Fylde's management team of Jim Bentley and Nick Chadwick Picture: Steve McLellan

“You usually get that injection of enthusiasm straight away and, to be fair, I thought they worked hard and they battled, they competed, and they caused us a few problems at times.

“I said you can never underestimate anyone; anyone’s capable of beating anyone else.

“Teams in the bottom half of the table can spring a surprise and ask a few questions of you.

“There were a few at times but, overall, we dominated the ball, created numerous chances and scored four good goals – one was an own goal but the movement before that was really good.

“We spoke about making sure we’re good with our roles and responsibilities, our work ethic and our determination; all those key elements that you need to be successful and win games.

“That’s what you’ve got to do and that’s what we’ve done today.”