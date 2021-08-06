AFC Fylde appoint defender Alex Whitmore captain for 2021/22 season

The 25-year-old central defender, who signed a new two-year deal this summer, has established himself as a fans' favourite over the past two seasons at Mill Farm.

The appointment is no surprise, as Whitmore regularly deputised for Nathan Pond during the last campaign and has worn the armband throughout pre-season.

Towering defender Alex Whitmore will skipper the Coasters this season

Manager Jim Bentley told the club website: “Alex is a good person and a good player. He proved on many occasions that in Nathan Pond’s absence he can step in and do the job, and he is an old head on young shoulders.

“He has all the attributes I look for in a captain. He’s not a rant-and-raver, he is a sturdy and composed character, who is well respected by the staff, his teammates and the fans."

Whitmore, who has EFL experience at Bury, Chesterfield, Grimsby Town and Morecambe, said: “I’m very proud and honoured to be asked. There’s a few lads in the dressing room that could comofrtably take the role on, as we have some good experience and good leaders in there.

“It’s a different challenge for me. I’ve never been named captain before, so there is going to be some learning for me to do. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully it's something that I can continue throughout my career."