AFC Fylde are in a relegation scrap says Luke Burke

AFC Fylde’s Luke Burke has made no bones about the club’s current run and has stressed the importance that he and his team-mates pay to the “scrap” they’re in.

Tuesday’s defeat to a struggling Chesterfield was perhaps the lowest moment of the season yet for the under-achieving Coasters side, and full-back Burke was making no excuses.

“It was a shock, yeah,” he said, talking ahead of Saturday's home clash with Sutton United. “The first half I was just waiting for us to score, I felt we were comfortable in the game, that they weren’t going to hurt us - but then obviously that changed in the second half.”

“People keep saying it needs to change, but we need to go out and do it and make a stand and be horrible to play against, grind out results and build from there.”

With Fylde tipped for promotion at the beginning of the season, their start has been far below expectations and Tuesday’s defeat saw them slip into the relegation zone.

“It’s been hard as this club isn’t use to losing and it’s been coming every week,” said Burke.

“We know we need to sort it out and kick-start it. But I’ve said it and the manager has hit the nail on the head - we need to realise the position that we are in.

“At the moment, we’re in a relegation fight and, first things first, we need to get out of it and buck our ideas up.”

“That’s not to say we forget about play-off hopes and getting back up there, but short-term we need to get ourselves out of this scrap, and then we can start thinking about play-offs.”

Back-to-back wins against Eastleigh and Wrexham seemed to Fylde back on track but before four successive defeats to Notts County, Barnet, Torquay United and most recently Chesterfield have followed.

With 16 games now played, the weekend’s clash against Sutton United is a massive game, and one both sides will be desperate to win.

“A point isn’t going to be great,” said Burke. “It’s almost like a six-pointer. We need to push on and get away from them, not the other way around.

“We want to be the ones getting chased, not doing the chasing in this league. It’s a must-win game.”

AFC Fylde host Sutton United at Mill Farm with a 3pm kick-off.