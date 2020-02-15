AFC Fylde are showing signs of improvement in attack according to boss Jim Bentley

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley is pleased with certain aspects of his squad despite their struggles.

They are back in action against Maidenhead United today, their first game since squandering a two-goal lead in drawing at Eastleigh in midweek.

That game saw two of the club’s recent signings, Jamie Proctor and Tom Walker, find the net as well as contribute an assist apiece.

Bentley said: “We’re happy in regard to certain players at the minute.

“Tom Miller got a good run out so that will do him no harm, Jamie Proctor got a goal and an assist – I thought it was a good assist and a good goal – and likewise with Tom Walker, he set Proctor’s up and got a goal himself.

“It’s good that Proccy’s off the mark as a centre-forward, that’s the second goal now for Tom in the couple of games he’s had for us.

“Jordan Williams has got five in the last seven, Nick Haughton has got five in the last six.

“We’re doing OK but we definitely should have more.

“We’re creating loads of chances in every game and we’re not, up until the last two games, giving ourselves the chance of winning more games by taking more chances.

“If you don’t take chances that then puts more pressure on the rest of the lads when they’re defending.

“When you’ve got something to cling onto, it can make you a little bit more on it.

“We need to make sure we keep creating chances. We’re happy with the way we’re playing; it’s not like we’re coming away saying ‘we don’t even look like scoring or winning’.

“We can score more but we can definitely cut out more of the mistakes at the back which are hindering us.”

Injury-wise, only James Montgomery is a long-term absentee though others are playing through the pain.

Bentley said: “We’ve got an ongoing problem, (Danny) Philliskirk and Haughton have a hernia problem which we’re managing.

“Somewhere along the line, especially in Philly’s situation, they might need an operation to repair that hernia but you can play through the pain barrier a bit. “Andy Taylor got a knee injury on Tuesday. He went for a header and came down and caught his foot in the mud and then did that again later on, so we’re monitoring that and we’ll see how he is.

“Mark Yeates is making good progress from his calf injury and whether this weekend comes too soon for him, we’ll weigh that up, and if not this weekend, it’ll certainly be next weekend.”