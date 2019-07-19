AFC Fylde boss Challinor targets more signings

Dave Challinor says he wants to add at least another three or four names to his AFC Fylde squad.

The Coasters have already made a host of impressive signings ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

However, Challinor says their business is far from being done and he expects the club to remain busy in the transfer market in the coming weeks.

“It depends on what budget-wise we have left but I’d say there will be at least three more signings, it might even be four,” he told The Gazette.

“I don’t envisage any outgoings although that might change as the season progresses.

“If people aren’t in the squad they might want to head out and play games elsewhere.”

Challinor was speaking after Tuesday night’s friendly against Blackpool, which the Coasters lost 2-0 courtesy of goals from Nathan Delfouneso and Adi Yussuf.

But the Fylde boss was happy with their night’s work despite the scoreline.

“We got out of it what we needed physically,” he added.

“I’m disappointed to lose and I’m going to be critical of the goals we conceded, but I prefer to concede them now than in two-and-a-half weeks’ time.

“There’s plenty to work on but there were lots and lots of pleasing things and lots of positives.

“We looked at different combinations, we had an opportunity to look at a different system and it’s something we will potentially use over the course of the season, so that was pleasing.

“I’d have loved us to score and would have loved us to have won but ultimately there’s bigger obstacles further down the line.”

Fylde have three pre-season friendlies remaining before their curtain raiser at Aldershot Town, starting with a trip to Ossett United this weekend.

Challinor’s men then follow that up with games at FC United and Altrincham.

The Fylde boss is satisfied with how preparations are going for the new season, where the Coasters will be looking to go one better after falling at the final hurdle, losing in the play-off showpiece at Wembley against Salford City.

“In the main pre-season has been good,” Challinor said.

“It’s pleasing to be able to get 45 minutes into every player and we’re now hoping to increase that to 60 on Saturday.

“The lads naturally come back in decent shape, we’ve only had five weeks off so they were already in a good situation.

“They just need that match sharpness which they are getting every day, but ultimately we have a very positive group that wants to be successful.

“This is a process that gets us towards that August 3 opener, where we need to make sure everyone is firing on all cylinders on that day.

“At the moment they are where we need them to be and they’ve been really, really good.”

A young Fylde side won 2-0 at Squires Gate last night, scoring both goals in the first half.