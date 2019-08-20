AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor demands improvement in 'all facets' after defeat by Woking

Angry manager Dave Challinor promised his AFC Fylde players a hard-working week on the training ground in a bid to improve “all facets” of their game ahead of the holiday weekend double-header against Halifax and Harrogate.

It follows Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Woking, which was the Coasters’ first loss in five National League games this season but the display disappointed Challinor so much that he threatened changes unless lessons are taken on board quickly.

The Fylde boss said: “We’ll work our socks off to make sure next weekend we are better in all facets, not just on the ball but off it and in terms of all the individual stuff.

“If we aren’t better it falls within my remit to go and get players who are. I won’t suffer fools lightly and if things need to change they will.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to work out who is responsible for those goals. Everyone is going to make mistakes but we have to do better.”

Challinor credited second-placed Woking for “doing a job” on his side but stressed his only concern is with Fylde’s performance.

He added: “It was terrible, disjointed and I have people who call themselves creative, attacking players but what did they create or attack? We had one decent bit of play in the first half after 45 minutes, when we should have scored twice.

“Other than that all we’ve done in the first half is huffed and puffed with no fluidity.

“We’ve tried to get on the ball in wrong areas and have given two really poor goals away. That isn’t a good recipe for winning games. It needs to change and it will.”

Challinor questioned his players’ “football intelligence” in terms of reading the game and adapting while the match is in progress.

“I suppose it’s back to the drawing board in terms of getting the message through about how we play against different systems,” he said.

“We can talk to them at half-time but we can’t waste 45 minutes with people not knowing what they are doing against the way a team has set up.

“We’re talking about understanding what other teams will do, but we have experienced players who haven’t recognised this and that can’t continue.

“We have plenty of options. Whether it’s a case of having too many options and not getting the right combinations at moment I’m not sure but we will work at it.”

Challinor’s criticism was not reserved for his players – he had some for referee Thomas Parsons, particularly over the sending off of Fylde midfielder Ryan Croasdale for two bookable offences.

The Fylde boss added: “ He didn’t manage the game at all and his performance was as poor as ours. I can’t affect his performance – I can affect ours.

“I don’t think the first one was a booking, though the whole situation would not have happened if someone had put their head in in the middle of the park and we hadn’t given the ball away so cheaply.”

AFC Fylde are one of 22 clubs granted a licence for the first National League Football Academy season which begins next month. Fylde will be among 10 clubs in the north division and will also compete in a cup competition later in the season.

The idea is to provide the best environment for clubs to develop their own players and the 22 licensed clubs have met criteria set down by the National League.

Former AFC Fylde keeper Jay Lynch has joined League One Rochdale on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old spent the last two seasons at Mill Farm, making 81 National League appearances, but did not accept a new contract offer from the Coasters this summer.