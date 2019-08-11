AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor happy with battling victory against Ebbsfleet United

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor praised his players for their efforts in securing a 1-0 win against Ebbsfleet United at Mill Farm.

The Coasters made it seven points from the first three games thanks to Danny Rowe’s early penalty.

However, it was not a match for the purist as Saturday’s weather meant it was more of a battle than the beautiful game.

“It was never going to be pretty with the conditions; we knew it would be a leveller in terms of how direct they are,” Challinor said afterwards.

“We’ve got our goal, we’ve not conceded, Monty (keeper James Montgomery) has made a couple of good saves.

“But, ultimately, we’ve got the three points, and seven in the course of a week is a really pleasing start.”

Challinor’s players will look to make it three wins from four on Tuesday evening when they make the journey to Hartlepool United (7.45pm).