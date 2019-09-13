AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor hopes for a change in fortune at Yeovil Town

Dave Challinor is hoping AFC Fylde’s week off will prove beneficial as his side look to kickstart their season.

The Coasters had no game last week as their scheduled trip to Barnet was postponed due to international call-ups.

With every other side in action, it saw Challinor’s men drop down to 20th in the National League table.

But the Fylde boss, who takes his side to Yeovil Town this weekend, believes the players’ time on the training pitch could be the answer to their recent woes.

“Every session you have can be beneficial but we’re working hard to try and improve and to try and get better,” Challinor told The Gazette.

“We knew that having a weekend off allowed us to have intensive sessions at the start of the week in order to taper us for the end of the week.

“We know we face a tough test going down to Yeovil but for us, the game can’t come soon enough.

“We’re hoping little things start going our way. We’ve not done a great deal wrong but we seem to be getting punished for every mistake we make at the moment.

“The only way to try and turn that round is to keep believing and keep working hard every day, which is what we’ve been doing.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. Regardless of what level you’re at, football is a very frustrating game.

“The margins in this division are incredibly fine and the difference between winning and losing, in terms of performance, is not necessarily a great deal.

“You can perform poorly and win games and then play really well but lose them.

“I think the last two games for us have been a real sign of that, because we’ve picked up just one point from the games at Bromley and Stockport.

“Yet our performances have been really good and we should have got at least four points.

“We were in front twice against Bromley and we’re disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded, while the Stockport game probably sums things up for us at this moment.

“But what you can’t do is feel sorry for yourself and feel the things you’re doing aren’t right.

“Performances have been pleasing, we’ve just got to be more efficient, cut the little mistakes out believe we’re doing the right thing.”