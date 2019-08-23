AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor hopes hard work pays off against FC Halifax Town

Dave Challinor admits his AFC Fylde side haven’t been as free-flowing as he would have liked so far this season.

The Coasters have had a mixed start to the National League campaign, initially starting well with two wins and two draws before being stopped in their tracks by Woking at the weekend.

Challinor’s men, who are among the favourites for promotion, suffered a surprise 4-1 defeat on home turf.

That leaves Fylde in 11th place in the table after five games and Challinor is well aware his side have plenty of improvements to make.

“You’ve got to move on quickly and the way to do that is to get back into the building and get it out of your system,” he told The Gazette.

“We went through some stuff on Sunday, we went through the video. But the week has been different in terms of our schedule, because we played a game against Burnley on Wednesday.

“We wanted another opportunity to get some minutes for Lewis Montrose so we changed the set-up of our week.

“But it’s been a positive week. What you want to do after a defeat is to play as quickly as possible.

“But we’ve had time to work on things, which has been important, and hopefully there is evidence of that when we take to the field on Saturday against Halifax.

“If you don’t do the basics and concede goals in the manner we did, then you’re going to lose football matches.

“You can look at different things. We’ve conceded from a direct free-kick and some will say, from their perspective, it’s a good free-kick but from our perspective it’s disappointing because there was a goal scored like that in the previous game and we had spoken about it.

“The second goal is another set piece which is lumped in from 40 yards and goes in from the first contact, which was poor from us defensively.

“We then get back in the game but the sending off changes the flow of it and that left me with a decision to make.

“Should I be positive to try and get a result? That’s what I did by taking a defender off and putting a forward on.

“Or do you sit in and try and accept you’re going to lose the game 2-1 or be a bit cautious and attempt to get a draw out of it?

“We tried to be positive and ultimately it backfired, but I wouldn’t have changed my decision. I’d rather have a go at winning the game by making a positive change.

“It looks like a scoreline that wasn’t really relative to how the game was, but we weren’t good enough and we’ve not really been as free-flowing as I’d like.

“That’s what we’ve been working on and the focus has been on us this week and hopefully that will be evident on Saturday.”