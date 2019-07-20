AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is ready to find another keeper to replace Jay Lynch

Dave Challinor has dropped his strongest hint yet that AFC Fylde are prepared to move on from goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

A fresh deal remains on the table for the out-of-contract keeper, who has yet to find himself a new club.

However, with just two weeks until the start of the new season, Fylde are now in a hurry to bring in a new goalkeeper, if not two.

When asked if there’s any chance of Lynch remaining with the Coasters, Challinor said: “I don’t know. The longer it goes, the more we have to move away from it and move on. That’s where our mindset is.

“We virtually had one done on Monday but that didn’t happen, but that could be reignited and we’re also looking at other options.

“It might be one where we’ve moved on by the time Jay has made his decision. But he’s not signed anywhere, so never say never.

“He’s not left us in limbo. If we were in a situation where Jay was saying he might sign or might not sign, that’s fine and that’s his prerogative.

“As soon as we’ve got somebody in then that deal doesn’t remain there anymore. At some point that will happen, whether it’s him signing somewhere else or us bringing in another keeper.

“It will come to an end at some point.”

Two players who have left Fylde this summer are Jordan Tunnicliffe and Zaine Francis-Angol, who both made moves into the Football League.

Tunnicliffe signed for League Two side Crawley Town while Francis-Angol made a two-division jump to join Accrington Stanley.

“They all go well with our best wishes,” Challinor added.

“We’re in a position where some of the lads have surprised us by going into the Football League and got themselves an opportunity, which I hope they take.

“Nobody left the club in bad blood if you like, the lads that have gone in Tunni and Zaine have got themselves Football League opportunities so we wish them all the best.

“We hope things go well for them and we hope we’ve played a small part in helping them get to where they now are.

“As I’ve said to them all, they are always welcome back because they’ve been a part of a successful couple of years in some instances and in others longer than that.”

The Coasters make the trip to Ossett Town this afternoon for their latest pre-season friendly.

They face further games against FC United and Altrincham before their season opener at Aldershot Town.