AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor ready for tough friendly tests and expects interest in star players

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says the club have had no offers for star men like Danny Rowe and Nick Haughton as a week of eye-catching pre-season games begins at Mill Farm tonight.

READ MORE: Fylde set for Wigan test after training camp in Scotland

Championship club Wigan’s visit (7.45pm) is followed by derby friendlies against Preston (Saturday) and Blackpool (Tuesday).

Challinoraims to build a side that can challenge once again for promotion to the Football League.

Asked if those ambitions could be hit by bids for his players, Challinor told The Gazette: “I’d hope there would be interest. We are in a position where we do not have to sell – I think that it the big thing.

“If someone offers us a deal that we think is value for the player and everyone benefits from it, then everyone is for sale. I’d hope there would be interest because I back the players I have got and rate the players I have got.

“I think they can play higher than we are currently. Hopefully they can play higher with us and the group we put together can be a Football League club this time next year.

“If there is not interest in our players, then ultimately I am not doing my job because we are giving them a platform to show what they can do.

“They have shown their ability and Rowey is an example of that with the goals he has scored over the last five years.”

That said, Challinor revealed there have been no offers so far but stressed: “We have our own objectives. That is to get out of this division and we are trying to put a squad together that we think can do that. We have a lot of quality.”

And after spending the past week at a training camp in Largs, Scotland, Challinor believes his play-off finalists are stronger than this time 12 months ago, having completed plenty of summer transfer business early.

He said: “We are in a much better position than when we went to Scotland last year.

“Last year we took probably 10 triallists, so to have brought in players and added quality as we have is really pleasing and puts us in a good place.

“There is a real buzz around the squad because of the additions we have made. They certainly will improve us and will give us a good chance going into next season.”

And Challinor says their time on the Scottish west coast was well spent.

“We have done it for the last couple of years and I suppose it is really to get the new lads into the squad and get everyone together,” he said.

“It is about work we need to get into the squad to put us in a better position going into the friendlies. It was also an opportunity to look at some triallists, so there are lots of benefits.

“It allows us to focus and spend time together in a good environment for the lads to work hard.”