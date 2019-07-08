AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor ready for tough pre-season tests after training camp in Scotland

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is ready to face Wigan Athletic at Mill Farm tomorrow after a satisfying training camp in Scotland.

The Coasters were based in the west coast resort of Largs and ended the week with a trip to Glasgow to play Scottish Championship club Ayr United, who won 5-2.

Danny Rowe and Dan Bradley scored the Fylde goals, while summer signings Matt Kosylo, Scott Duxbury and Jordan Williams wore Coasters colours for the first time.

Fylde fielded a different 11 in each half and Challinor said: “To be up here with the majority of the squad in place is really pleasing.

“We tried players in different positions and will continue to do that in pre-season.

“Ultimately we know where their strongest positions are but we are trying to put a squad together that’s adaptable and allows us to play in different ways.

“Everyone has worked their socks off this week and will benefit from it.

“The Ayr game was not about the result but about finishing off a really good week and bedding down our principles.”

A series of Mill Farm friendlies in eight days against north-west EFL clubs begins against Championship Wigan, followed by visits from Preston on Saturday and Blackpool the following Tuesday.

Challinor continued: “We’ll get back to work on Monday for three really big friendlies against higher division opposition, where we’ll be massively tested.

“Everyone has got 45 minute on and we’ll structure Tuesday and Saturday so that some play 60 and some 30 to make sure come that come Aldershot (the National League opener on August 3) everyone is fit and has put themselves in our plans.”