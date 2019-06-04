AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor wants new signing Kurt Willoughby to learn from Coasters' forward Danny Rowe.

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has urged new signing Kurt Willoughby to learn from Coasters' team-mate Danny Rowe.

The 21-year-old has moved to Mill Farm from FC United of Manchester, who were relegated from the National League North last season.

Willoughby scored 19 times for Neil Reynolds' side in the 2018/19 season, having previously featured for AFC Blackpool and Clitheroe.

He scored 40 times in half a season for the Mechanics before moving to Clitheroe, for whom he netted 26 times.

He continued that form after moving to FC United, earning England C selection on his way to becoming Challinor's fifth summer signing.

Challinor said: “Kurt’s scored lots of goals at a lower level – he’s not a risk, but he’s certainly a project for us.

"He’s coming up a division and back into full-time football, so there are lots of challenges.”

“As a local lad it’s a good move for him, and really there’s no-one better to learn off than ultimately the best goalscorer at this level in Danny Rowe.

“He’ll look to stretch the game and run in behind, and expand the game, as will other new signings we’ve made.

“This will only help the likes of Rowey, but also help how effective we are on the counter-attack, which is crucial.”