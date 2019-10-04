AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor wants to see a reaction from his players as they head to Torquay United

Dave Challinor says the reaction of his AFC Fylde players will determine whether or not he needs to make fresh additions to his squad.

It comes after the Coasters were dealt another blow in midweek with a 4-0 home drubbing against Barnet.

It leaves Fylde, who were widely tipped to win the National League at the start of the season, in 18th place.

When asked if the Mill Farm outfit need to add to their squad in a bid to turnaround their fortunes, Challinor said: “I don’t know, we’ve got to have a chat about that.

“I think those questions will be answered by the players in the coming days with the reaction we get.

“If we need to go and add to the squad by bringing in fresh faces that don’t have a bit of mental scarring that we’ve got from the recent run, we’ll have to have a look at that.

“We’re looking for a reaction, but now is not the time to beat the players with a stick because we’ve got to have a clean slate and look forward.

“As difficult as that might be, we can’t affect the past now. Unfortunately that’s the case because I wish we could.

“We’ve got to be really, really positive and we’ve got to lick our wounds over the next day or so and dig in and hopefully win a game on Saturday.

“We’re more than capable of doing it but we’ve got to get back to basics and simplify stuff to get ourselves out of this run.”

The Coasters now turn their focus to Saturday’s trip to Torquay United.

While The Gulls have made a seamless step up to the National League after last season’s promotion, Challinor says he can’t afford to pay too much attention to the opposition.

He added: “We can’t be too concerned about what we’re up against. It’s a tough game and a tough place to go against a team that have started the season well.

“But this is about us now, it’s about us sorting ourselves out.

“It’s about showing the personality, the belief and the character to roll our sleeves up, simplify what we’re doing and grind out results.

“It’s something we’re probably not used to having to do, but we have to do it.”