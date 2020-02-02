AFC Fylde boss experiences deja vu following Boreham Wood loss

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley was a frustrated man after their defeat to Boreham Wood on Saturday.

The Coasters lost 2-1 at Mill Farm, an outcome which keeps them in trouble at the wrong end of the National League table.

“It’s probably as frustrated as I’ve been as a manager,” said Bentley.

“I don’t think we can do much more, the only thing lacking is that killer touch.

“We deservedly got ourselves back in the game and we spoke about keeping that up, but I’m here again saying the same thing.

“We seem to shoot ourselves in the foot – it’s frustrating.

“I don’t think we’re far away and I do see us turning the corner sooner rather than later as we’re running out of time.

“We had some strong performances out there today and the attacking players will be disappointed not to have had a few more.

“The main thing is sticking together and making sure we come out fighting.”

Defeat also came 24 hours after the Coasters announced that James Craigen has joined Scottish Championship side Arbroath on loan for the rest of the season.

Craigen joined the Coasters after his deal at Dunfermline came to an end in the summer, impressing on trial under former manager Dave Challinor.

The versatile midfielder has made 18 appearances in all competitions, but has found his starts limited.