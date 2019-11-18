AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley has much to ponder following Solihull Moors loss

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley had very mixed feelings after suffering his first defeat in charge of the Coasters.

Three goals in 11 first-half minutes from Danny Wright, Paul McCallum and Callum Howe led to Bentley’s players being beaten 3-1 at Solihull Moors.

However, Ryan Croasdale pulled a goal back before half-time for the Coasters, who had the better of the second half.

They had two penalty appeals rejected, Croasdale struck the woodwork and Alex Whitmore’s effort was cleared off the line.

Defeat left them 20th in the table going into next Saturday’s home game with Dagenham and Redbridge.

“I’m frustrated as we know that Solihull’s major strength is their physicality and I think we could have done better with the goals,” Bentley said.

“That spell of 25 minutes at the beginning of the game, we didn’t defend well enough, we didn’t think about the second phase, and we were weak to be perfectly honest.

“But after that, I have to say, we bounced back and we looked strong and had some great opportunities before half-time before Croasdale took his.

“In the second half we were the better side, we passed the ball well, we had some great approach play, we just needed a second goal to get a leg up.”