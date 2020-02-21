AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley hopes to turn a corner at Dover Athletic

Jim Bentley knows he’s coming up against a ‘well-rounded’ team at the weekend as his AFC Fylde side make the long journey south to Dover Athletic.

The Gazette understands that the Coasters will have a new player in their ranks with the club set to announce a loan signing today.

The new arrival should also be available for selection tomorrow.

Dover currently sit just a point outside the National League play-off places, while the Coasters are second-bottom.

The hosts go into the clash with three wins in their last five and are unbeaten at home since the start of December.

They do go into the game on the back of a defeat to high-flying Barrow, a game which Bentley knows all about.

He said: “We went to watch them at Barrow on Tuesday night. They’re a good side, they’re very competitive and they work hard.

“They have a couple of key players, (Inih) Effiong is the main man down the middle who’s scoring goals and he is different. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s mobile.

“They have the long throw from both sides, their set plays are good.

“They have got a good midfield three who rotate and get on the ball.

“They can mix it up, they can go direct and go off the big fellow (Effiong) or they can play.

“They’re well-rounded as a team. They’ve got good players, they’re in decent form, so it’s going to be another tough game for us like they all are.

“Anyone can beat anyone, I’d back us to beat anyone on any day.”

Results have not yet turned around under Bentley, despite a promising showing at Eastleigh last time out.

The Coasters disappointingly surrendered a two-goal lead at Silverlake Stadium and dropped to 23rd in the National League.

They go into tomorrow’s game having seen last weekend’s scheduled match against Maidenhead United at Mill Farm postponed.

Bentley is a manager who takes analytics into account and he doesn’t think there has been much in most games this season.

With that in mind, he has faith in his side to get things back on track.

He said: “We’ve been making numerous mistakes in the games that have cost us.

“Overall, between the two 18-yard boxes, we’ve been pretty pleased.

“I think there has been some good stuff.

“When we look at the stats, possession percentage, we’re doing OK, we have numerous chances.

“There’s a good endeavour about the group; the desire, the determination, they want to do well.

“There’s a good spirit about the group, they’re all working hard.

“All the stats with regards to the ground they’re covering, the high intensity sprints, the accelerations, the decelerations, all of that is all positive and going in the right direction – but we’re not winning games.

“So we need to make sure we keep doing what we’re doing in regards to those stats – making sure the spirit is right, making sure that we’re still working hard.

“Then, apart from that, it’s just a case of mistakes we’ll be making – but just make sure you try your best not to make them.

“If someone does, they need backing up and someone to get them out of trouble when they make them.

“At the other end, keep creating the chances that we’re making but take more than we’re currently doing.

“If we do that, then we’ll be fine but that’s the big thing we’ve got to do.

“That’s the hardest thing we’ve got to do, putting the ball in the back of the net at one end, but at the other, making sure we don’t give too many opportunities to the opposition.”