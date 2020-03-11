AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley on first league win since November: 'Great scenes and we deserved it'

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley was delighted after his side secured their first league win since November.

The Coasters won at Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night, Alex Whitmore scoring a in the fourth minute of stoppage-time to make it 2-1 after Tom Walker’s goal had been cancelled our 10 minutes before the end.

After 13 games without a win in the league, Bentley felt his side were good value for the three points.

“It felt unbelievable,” Bentley said. “It was one of those moments in football – last kick of the game and time stands still.

“When the ball is getting headed back across goal, you’re just hoping someone can get on the end of it. Thankfully Alex Whitmore did and put it in the back of the net.

“Great scenes from the players and the staff. We’ve deserved that if I’m being perfectly honest.

“I’ve said all along that we’ve come up short at times when arguably we could have drawn or won games.

“Tonight we got our nose in front, we got pegged back, they were on top. We could have lost the game or drawn but thankfully for us we won the game.”

The Coasters still sit second-bottom of the National League and seven points from safety, but Bentley is happy when looking at this week in isolation.

The 0-0 draw at home to Solihull Moors on Saturday gave Fylde the platform to arrest their slide.

Bentley said: “It’s been a fantastic couple of days for us. It was a good point at the weekend all things considered.

“It broke the cycle and gave us a bit of confidence coming into this game.

“We prepared right, the spirit is good among the players and they’re giving it their absolute all.

“I say to the players all the time, ‘The harder you work the luckier you get.’

“I’m really pleased for all concerned and the fans who travelled down. I know there were issues getting there and to see that at the end I was really pleased.”