AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley praises players for their historic FA Cup win at Kingstonian

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley was a delighted man after watching the Coasters reach the FA Cup third round for the first time.

Jordan Williams’ first-half double gave them a 2-0 win at Kingstonian on Saturday.

It means they now take their place in the draw for the third round alongside the Premier League and Championship clubs.

“It’s massive for the football club, for the community, and we need to make sure we all embrace it,” Bentley said.

“We scored at crucial times, Sam Hornby has made some big saves at key times – and we needed to make sure we were hard working and disciplined.

“The good thing was getting the second one on half-time, which takes the wind out of the opposition – and it changed my teamtalk a little bit.

“When you look through everything, it was about getting through and that’s what we’ve done.”