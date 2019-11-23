AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley targets a rise up the National League table

Jim Bentley’s focus is getting his AFC Fylde side away from a relegation battle before they contemplate having an impact towards the other end of the table.

The Coasters were tipped for promotion – if not the National League title – at the start of the season but find themselves just two points outside the relegation zone.

Bentley is still less than a month into his new role as the Coasters’ boss, but is enjoying his time at Mill Farm.

He said: “They’re a good group to work with, they’re working hard, they take on board information and it’s about improving.

“People say about whether it’s too late to make a push for the play-offs and this, that, and the other.

“First and foremost we’re in a tricky position and we need to pull ourselves away from that sooner rather than later and then assess ourselves as we go along.

“Confidence is a big part in football, it’s been a part of why the team are where they are at the moment.

“All those things are what we’re working on to try and make ourselves better – whether it be physically, mentally, tactically, technically; all areas of the game you need to cover.

“We’re seeing good signs that we’re pleased with. Credit where credit’s due in that regard.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to improve and put points on the board.”

Bentley also wants to foster a positive, uplifting environment at Mill Farm and sees similarities to his former Morecambe players in his current squad.

“We’re about honesty, respect and hard work, creating a good environment for the players to learn and work hard,” he said.

“We’ve got good evidence of that at our previous club of developing players and getting players back on track that have lost their way, taking players from non-league or building them up after injuries and getting them back up the levels.”