AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley won't point finger at keeper Sam Hornby over Yeovil equaliser

Jim Bentley has given his full backing to AFC Fylde goalkeeper Sam Hornby after his costly mistake in the draw against Yeovil Town.

The on-loan Bradford City man miskicked a clearance that ball straight to Courney Duffus, who took full advantage by slipping the ball past him to equalise for the visitors, his second goal in as many minutes.

It was a huge kick in the teeth for the Coasters, who had led by a two-goal margin only to end up hanging on for a 2-2 draw.

But rather than publicly criticise Hornby for his mistake, Bentley opted to focus on the strong form he’s shown since taking the number one jersey.

The Coasters boss said: “Obviously a mistake has been made to gift them their second goal but I’m not going to point fingers at my goalkeeper, who has been absolutely brilliant since he’s come into the team.

“His handling was really strong, his decision-making was good and that’s what he’s done since he’s come in.

“These things happen. When you make a mistake as a centre forward you usually get away with it but the risk goes through the side right back to the goalkeeper, who usually concedes a goal if he makes a mistake. That’s what happened on this occasion.

“It’s a mistake that’s cost us but we’re not going to cane Sam Hornby – we’re going to get around him because he’s been that good for us. Long may that continue as well.”

Things don’t get much easier for the Coasters after their draw against second-placed Yeovil as they make the trip to table-topping Barrow on Boxing Day.

Ian Evatt’s side currently lead the way in the National League by two points, with two games in hand on their two closest rivals.

Bentley is under no illusion as to how tough this fixture will be but he insists his side must believe they can go to Holker Street and claim the three points.

“They’re a top side that have done fantastically well,” the Fylde boss said. “They’re top of the league and in good form.

“But as I said before the Yeovil game, it doesn’t matter who you come up against – you’ve got to respect the opposition but be hard-working and believe you can win.

“People might laugh at me but if you don’t believe you can go to the side that are top of the league and win and embrace the challenge, then you might as well not set foot on the coach.

“They have good players and I was speaking to one the other day in John Rooney, who I saw at the shops in Liverpool. He is banging the goals in.

“They’ve been doing really well and credit where credit is due – they’re at the right end for a reason.

“But we will embrace the challenge and if we go about our business as we did against Yeovil, then we’ll push them and hopefully get a result.”