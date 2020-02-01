AFC Fylde boss targets Boreham Wood double

Jim Bentley is looking to do the double over Boreham Wood with a win against one of the high-flyers in the National League this afternoon.

The Wood come into the game with a long-standing unbeaten run and occupy sixth place – but the omens are good for the Coasters.

Bentley told the Gazette: “They’re in good form, they’re 13 unbeaten and the last time they lost, funnily enough, was against us, the game before I came in.

“They look a good outfit, they’re strong, they’ve got pace and power.

“They’re in a good place and they have players chipping in with goals.

“They’re playing some nice stuff. It’ll be a tough game but like any week, anyone is capable of beating anyone.

“We’re capable of beating anyone in the division, we know that.

“We’re just coming up short in certain areas. Nothing massive, where we’re getting steamrollered every week or not creating chances.

“They’re not far away from clicking and turning this form around.

“There’s no better time to do it than against one of the better sides in the division.

“We’ve just got to make sure we’re positive and confident, go about our job in the right manner and try and beat them.

To manage his squad and their workloads, Bentley has varied training this week with long away trips and a busy February in mind.

“Since Saturday’s game against Chesterfield we’ve given four or five of the lads a complete rest,” he explained.

“The early stages of the week, we’ve had a couple who are struggling through with injuries; just little niggles.

“We’ve kicked back on them a little bit on two days and we’ve upped the work on the other two days just to give them that extra day or two for recovery before we come into this month.

“There’s a lot of football and a lot of travelling, it’s a good opportunity to recharge everyone.

“Injury-wise we’re fine. There’s only James Montgomery at the minute who is in the treatment room.

“We like to be organised and we always give the players a monthly itinerary.

“When you look over February’s itinerary with the rearranged games and the amount of travelling to the likes of Dover, Dagenham, Dorking and Eastleigh on a Tuesday night, it’s going to be a taxing month for us.

“There won’t be any real rest, it was a free week that we could sort of do it and now we have a fresh month.

“You’ve got to manage what’s best and make sure they’re in the best mental and physical state to go out and perform.”