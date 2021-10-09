AFC Fylde boss wants his players to embrace any battle at Alfreton Town

Fylde head to Alfreton Town in National League North and Bentley warns they could be “roughed up” if they are not up for the fight.

It is an area the manager believes Fylde have improved, without compromising their footballing principles.

Ahead of the trip to Derbyshire, Bentley explained: “They will be looking to lay a marker down by beating top of the league. We’ve got to make sure that we’re ready for that and ready for the onslaught that is coming our way.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley has issued his a players with a challenge Picture: Steve McLellan

“The way the chairman (David Haythornthwaite) sees the club and the way I see the club, we want to make sure we play the right way.

“We’ve done that this season and scored some good goals but we don’t want to be a one-trick pony.

“We don’t want to be pleasing on the eye and then go to a place like Alfreton, get roughed up and lose the game.

“It’s important you can adapt and make sure you’ve got a bit of strength and battling qualities, and we’ve certainly got that.

“We went to places last year where we were slightly worried the opposition would have an upper hand on us in terms of height and strength

“I think we’ve built a squad that can adapt, so we’ve been working on things this week and hopefully practice makes perfect.”