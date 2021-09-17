AFC Fylde boss wants to challenge on all fronts heading into FA Cup tie

The Coasters host Spennymoor Town in the second qualifying round (3pm).

Venturing far in the FA Cup is not the main priority for Fylde this season, with reclaiming their status as a National League club the top aim.

Spennymoor are fourth in the National League North so they will be tough opposition.

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley hopes to be celebrating FA Cup progress tomorrow Picture: Steve McLellan

Bentley said: “We want to do well in every competition, the FA Cup is a fantastic competition.

“I’ve been impressed by Spennymoor last year, I’ve certainly been impressed by what I’ve seen this year.

“They’re a competitive team, they’re well drilled and in Glen Taylor up front, they’ve got one of the best centre forwards in the league who has been doing it for years. He got three last week.”

Given they are up against a fellow National League North side, Fylde could count themselves a little unlucky.

Bentley admits that the draw could have been kinder to them but is backing the Coasters’ faithful to get behind his men.

He said: “They’re a good side, there are no easy games at this level. It’s into the cup and our bread and butter is going to be the league – we want to excel in it, be near the top of the league and be promoted.

“When the draw came out I was thinking it could have been a little bit kinder but at least we are at home, there is not another journey after what we’ve done recently.

“We’re looking forward to it, and if we keep going the way we’re going and they keep going the way they’re going, it’s got the makings of a good game.

“Hopefully our fans and local community can get out and get a good feeling and get right behind the team to get us into the next round.”

The Coasters aren’t the only Fylde coast club who are on FA Cup duty this weekend as Squires Gate are also looking to reach the next stage of the competition.

They welcome Pontefract Collieries to the Brian Addison Stadium, having equalled their best run in the event with victory over North Shields a fortnight ago.