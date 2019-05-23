AFC Fylde braced for summer interest in Nick Haughton

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says he expects to be fending off approaches for key man Nick Haughton this summer.

The midfielder delivered a man of the match display at Wembley on Sunday as Fylde lifted the FA Trophy, beating Leyton Orient 1-0.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye with a number of impressive displays after signing from Salford City in October.

Challinor said: “Both Nick and Danny Rowe have Football League ability but they need to have that Football League application and you have to do things out of possession.

“There were a couple of lapses. Nick switches off at the start of the second half and Jobi McAnuff has the free-kick where they hit the post.

“He’s got his head in his hands on the halfway line because he knows he made a mistake.

“But he needs to learn from that because if we can have him in the middle of the pitch to affect the opposition he will cause absolute havoc.

“I’m really, really pleased for him. For me, pre-season is massive for him because next year there are much bigger things to come.

“We should have plenty of phone calls from teams looking for Nick Haughton – and I mean teams from higher divisions.”

Haughton, a former Fleetwood Town player, has scored just the two goals in his 33 appearances for the club.

But it is his creativity and eye for a pass that set him apart from the rest.

It’s not just Challinor who expects interest from other clubs for Haughton’s services, with chairman David Haythornwaite also bracing himself for offers.

The Coasters owner said: “It’s funny because Barry Fry came to watch us when we played Leyton Orient in the league and said he’d come to watch one of the young lads, Serhat Tasdemir, but he was on the bench.

“I said, ‘In fact our best player is playing and that’s Nick Haughton, so you might as well hang around’.

“He came to me at half-time and said, ‘You’re right about that Haughton’. But I told him to keep off because you know what Barry is like.”

The Coasters announced their first summer signing on Tuesday with the addition of left-back Scott Duxbury from Stockport County.

Fylde are yet to release a retained list, with Challinor stating this would be made available once he had spoken to all of the players.