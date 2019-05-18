AFC Fylde captain wants to use Salford City defeat as extra motivation for their FA Trophy final against Leyton Orient

AFC Fylde skipper Neill Byrne wants the players to remember the hurt of last weekend’s play-off final heartbreak and use it to make sure the 2018/19 season ends with silverware.

The Coasters meet Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy final tomorrow, eight days on from their promotion play-off final loss against Salford City.

The 3-0 loss against the Ammies was Byrne’s second taste of Wembley defeat after Macclesfield Town’s 3-2 reverse against York City in the 2017 Trophy final.

Having felt that pain for a second time and missed out on promotion to the Football League the Fylde skipper is determined not to taste defeat again.

“I think you have to come back fighting,” the 26-year-old Irishman said.

“We are not going to head to Wembley and roll over.

“We need to get ourselves going again; it is another big game, a cup final.

“We will not come here feeling sorry for ourselves.

“At the end of the day we are professional footballers and we need to dust ourselves down and right the wrongs of the Salford game.

“They are two different competitions but we need to go there remembering how much that hurt and try and make this season into something special.”

But Byrne also wants Fylde to use the pain next season to fuel another promotion push.

When asked if they would use the Salford loss to fuel a successful year next season, Byrne said: “I think you have to.

“Any heartbreak, losing games, it is easy to say but you need to try and remember how much it hurts to make sure it does not happen again.

“Obviously on Sunday we will come back fighting and then be ready for the summer to go again next year.”