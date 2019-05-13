AFC Fylde chairman backs them to recover from play-off final loss to Salford City

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite says the Coasters will bounce back from their Wembley heartbreak as he stressed his pride at reaching the National League play-off final.

Fylde made history by getting to the final as the chairman saw his side get to within touching distance of the Football League.

Salford City’s 3-0 win on Saturday put paid to the Coasters’ hopes of a first promotion to League Two.

Nevertheless, Haythornthwaite was emotional but rational, stressing that they know what they need to do in order to bounce back and achieve the aim of the Football League by 2022.

Before that, there is a return trip to Wembley this weekend for the FA Trophy final with Leyton Orient whose manager, Justin Edinburgh, was at Saturday’s game.

Haythornthwaite said afterwards: “It is the old saying; so close, but so far.

“We were 90 minutes away from our dream but I said during the week we would have been three years ahead of our plan.

“We know where we need to put it right.

“Fair play to Salford, they had a little bit of luck but maybe direct football sometimes gets you up.

“We played a lot of football but we could not do it in the last five, 10, 15 yards and unfortunately our star man (Danny Rowe) just was not firing today.

“I’m proud of everyone, to get to where we have got to is great.

“We will dust ourselves down and be back next week; I hope I am giving a happier interview.

“I just saw Justin Edinburgh upstairs and I asked him not to do it again if he can.

“We will come back. We are a strong side, with a good manager, and it is about the future.

“We have a great set-up at Mill Farm and it is not about one match.

“It was on Saturday, but in the long term future, we will win big games like this.”