AFC Fylde defence pleases Jim Bentley in first home game in charge .... 'but there's room for improvement'

Jim Bentley admits his AFC Fylde side have a long way to go but the new Coasters boss is heartened by their defensive improvements – they have conceded only once in their last three games, having averaged two a match in their previous 16 in the National League.

After the goalless draw with Dover in his first home game in charge, Bentley said: “We’ve kept a clean sheet, which is pleasing, and on another day we could have won it as we’ve had the better chances.

“They troubled us defensively as a big, strong, physical side, but another clean sheet is an improvement on the defensive record.”

“The lads defended well as a team and I think the focus and discipline were good.

“It’s still early days and we’ve only really touched on defensive set-plays this week.

“We wanted to win the game and came into it with a mindset of trying to win.

“I can’t fault the players for endeavour, workrate and commitment. They’ve really battled for the shirt and they kept going to the end.

“But ultimately we lacked that bit of quality in the final third. There’s certainly room for improvement – we start from the bottom and move forward.”