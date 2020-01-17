AFC Fylde defender Scott Duxbury makes Chorley loan move

AFC Fylde have announced defender Scott Duxbury has joined Chorley on loan for the remainder of the National League season.

The left-back, who joined the Coasters from Stockport County last summer, has made 19 appearances for the club this season.

However, he has found opportunities limited since Jim Bentley replaced Dave Challinor as manager in October.

“This is a good chance for Dux to go out and play some games,” Bentley said.

“He’s frustrated that he hasn’t played as much as he’d like – so it’s about doing right by all parties.”