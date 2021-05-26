AFC Fylde face Blackburn Rovers in friendly to celebrate life of Luke Bennett
AFC Fylde will face Blackburn Rovers at Mill Farm on Saturday, July 10, in a pre-season friendly to celebrate the life of teenager Luke Bennett.
Fylde academy player Luke, killed so tragically in March, was the son of Rovers academy coach Tom Bennett.
Both clubs are hopeful spectators will be able to attend this special tribute event.
Fylde chief executive Jonty Castle said: “We are delighted to play host to Blackburn Rovers in July in what is going to be a fantastic friendly for the club and a special occasion for Luke Bennett’s family and friends.
“Luke was a popular member of our academy and played a part in the Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup success last season.
“With the Covid-19 situation easing, we are very hopeful we will be able to welcome a significant number of home and away supporters to Mill Farm and enjoy a special day leading up to the new campaign.”
