AFC Fylde hope to be in good shape on and off the pitch

The erection of a steel frame for the 1,850-capacity stand has continued throughout the week and the rate of progress comes as no surprise to Fylde manager Jim Bentley.

He told The Gazette: “Knowing the chairman (David Haythornthwaite), he will want it doing properly, to a very high standard and as quickly as possible.

“Once he has made his mind up on something, it generally gets done and is done efficiently.

AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley hopes to have more to shout about this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan

“They are making very good progress, and once that end of the ground is complete, it will fill the stadium nicely. The plans look really good.”

On the field, table-topping Fylde bid to maintain their 100 per cent start to the National League North season this afternoon at Kettering Town.

Both teams won on Bank Holiday Monday, when 10-man Fylde defeated Southport 2-1 at Mill Farm, while Kettering were 2-0 victors away to Gloucester City.

Gloucester topped the table when the 2020/21 campaign was scrapped as a result of Covid-19.

However, they have won only one of their first four games this time around.

Bentley added: “I’ve been complimentary about the league this season. There are some good teams and all the teams are well-coached.

“York City have invested and are one of the fancied sides but they have lost three out of four. You wonder how York can be down where they are.

“Kettering’s win will give them a little shot in the arm before they face us.

“But these freaky results are a credit to the league and everyone in it.

“All you can do is get your own house in order and win whatever game is put in front of you.”

Fylde did so against Southport despite falling behind and also having Ben Tollitt sent off before half-time.

Bentley described the performance at the start of the week as gritty rather than pretty.

Nevertheless, he said: “We dominated possession for most of the game despite being down to 10 men.

“When they threw caution to the wind in the final 20 minutes, we passed the test with flying colours.”