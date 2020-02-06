AFC Fylde hope Trophy run will boost league survival quest

Jim Bentley believes a successful defence of the FA Trophy could help AFC Fylde turn their worrying league campaign around.

READ MORE: Proctor ready to grind out ugly wins for Fylde

The Coasters take a break from league action this weekend, when they visit National League South club Dorking Wanderers in the third round of the cup competition.

The game comes on the back of a costly 2-1 home defeat to Boreham Wood last weekend, a result that leaves Fylde six points adrift of safety in the National League, albeit with games in hand.

Boss Bentley said: “ When you get beat you want a quick turnaround.

“There are a few bumps and bruises and little niggly injuries, but sometimes it does take something different to turn around your fortunes.

“We’re the FA Trophy holders and we want to regain that.

“Dorking is a club on the up. They’re doing really well and are in a good position in their league (sixth).

“We will do our homework again. They played on Tuesday (winning 1-0 at Hungerford Town), so we had someone go down and watch.

“Hopefully we can do the business and get the result to give everybody a spring in their step.

“Sometimes that’s what it needs to get you going again as we don’t have a league game until next Tuesday (back down south at Eastleigh).

“Hopefully that’s the turning point for us. I do believe it will turn because by the law of percentages you can’t keep creating this number of chances and not win.

“We’re not being steamrollered – everything is really, really tight. It’s about getting that first goal and taking our chances.

“That’s our Achilles heel at the moment because we’re creating plenty and hopefully we can do that again on Saturday.

“We’re massively determined to get into the next round because we want to do well in the cup. If that comes at the expense of a couple of rearranged games, then so be it.

“In our league programme we have to keep doing what we’re doing, although I can’t really say that with regards to the chances we’re missing.”

“The confidence is a little bit low and the pressure is on a little bit. It means we’re snatching at chances and making mistakes at the back.

“We’re not far away and I do see us turning the corner sooner rather than later but time is ticking.

“It’s not like we need to win three out of three to stay in the division but we can’t keep saying the same things after each game is ticked off. We’ve got to stick together because we need to come out fighting.”