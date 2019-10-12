AFC Fylde hotshot is in need of a confidence boost

Dave Challinor has admitted AFC Fylde’s talismanic striker Danny Rowe is struggling badly for form.

The 29-year-old has scored just four goals in 16 games so far this season and was even substituted in Tuesday night’s defeat against Chesterfield.

Rowe’s form on the pitch mirrors that of his side, who currently find themselves languishing in the bottom four in the National League.

His dip comes after speculation linking the forward with a move away at the start of last month.

“He’s struggling,” Challinor told The Gazette.

“I think for forward players you build confidence by scoring goals and he’s not been able to do that this season.

“It shows you that whatever level you’re at, if you’re not scoring goals your confidence is affected.

“He’s not been getting in the areas we’ve wanted him to get into and ultimately he’s not been getting the chances as a result.

“It does become a bit of a vicious circle and we know we need to get him scoring goals. But if he’s not scoring goals then it’s important the team takes on a different slant.

“We’re obviously searching for the right formula to get us a result and whether we play well or dig something out, it doesn’t matter because all we need to do is find a way to get three points.

“We have to start building that confidence back up which will hopefully put us on a run.”

The Coasters welcome fellow strugglers Sutton United to Mill Farm this afternoon looking to put an end to their four-game losing streak.

“We’re at the point now where we need that change in momentum,” Challinor added.

“Whether that’s a scruffy win, we’ll take it. But we also need a clean sheet to give ourselves a chance and we need to try and get that first goal to build confidence, which will hopefully come flooding back.

“But the longer it goes the tougher it gets.

“We will keep going, but Saturday for me can’t come soon enough after the disappointment of Tuesday night.

“We just want to get back out there and hopefully the work we’re doing manifests itself on the pitch and we can get ourselves three points which will be a huge bonus for everyone.”

Today’s opponents sit in 19th place in the table, just two spots above the Coasters with only goal difference splitting the two sides.

The U’s have won just three times this season and have lost three of their last four games.