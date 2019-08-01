AFC Fylde land a second keeper ahead of their season opener

Dan Lavercombe has joined AFC Fylde following a successful trial with the club.

The 22-year-old keeper has signed a one-year deal, having been part of the Coasters’ squad in pre-season, and provides competition for recent signing James Montgomery.

Having started at Torquay United, he joined Wigan Athletic in January 2016 before rejoining his first club on loan.

“It’s a tough league, the National League, and one which you have to adapt quickly to,” he said.

“There’s certainly nowhere to hide when you play at this level.”

“The lads are great here and it’s a good side, I’ve really enjoyed being back out there playing, and even in the friendlies at Mill Farm, it’s been a great atmosphere.”

Coasters’ boss Dave Challinor added: “Dan’s done well, he’s come in and played games, and from where we were last year, to where we are now, I am really pleased.

“There’s healthy competition there, Monty (Montgomery) has a bit more experience but Dan has played at this level and has done really well.

“We’ve always had two strong keepers, and we’ve gone with that again, as we know if there’s loss of form, or an injury, that they’re ready to step up.

“In his own right, Dan’s got great experience for his age, and has absolutely everything to play for here this season.”