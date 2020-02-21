AFC Fylde land Bradford City defender on loan

AFC Fylde have completed the signing of Tyler French from Bradford City.

The 21-year-old defender has joined the club on loan until the end of the season.

French had joined the Bantams in the summer – amid plenty of interest from elsewhere – from AFC Sudbury and has played in League Two this season.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley believes the young defender will be a good option anywhere in his defence, but primarily sees him playing in the middle.

He said: “We seem to be a little bit light in defence, certainly at centre-half, that’s where he’s been playing.

“He can play right side, left side, he can play in a two, he can play in a three.

“He’s played the full-back positions too so he’s quite adaptable.

“Looking over his clips and speaking to people, Gary Bowyer – who I’m good mates with – rates him very highly.

“I spoke to Stuart McCall (Bradford boss) about him and again, the feedback is really good.

“He’s not in their team at the minute, he has been exposed to some first team football this season.

“He has a good non-league background, he’s been in men’s football since he was 17.

“Before he went to Bradford he had a lot of admirers and a lot of teams who wanted to take him.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him. He’s an adaptable player in regard to positions, he’s aggressive, he’s mobile and he’s not bad on the ball so he ticks a lot of boxes.

“He gives us a few more options whether we need to go to a three, it gives us a little bit of back-up with that position because at the minute, we’re a little bit light in there.”