AFC Fylde land Rochdale keeper on loan

AFC Fylde have added to their goalkeeping ranks with the arrival of Josh Lillis.

The 32-year-old has joined the Coasters on loan from Rochdale until the end of the season.

Having started his career at Scunthorpe United, he had loan spells with Notts County, Grimsby Town and Rochdale before joining the latter permanently in 2012.

He has made more than 250 league appearances for Dale and adds experience to the Coasters’ backline as they try to escape the wrong end of the National League table.

Lillis told the club website: “It was an opportunity that arose quite quickly.

“I spoke to the manager Jim Bentley, who I know as he’s good friends with my father (Mark Lillis).

“It’s the right fit for me, I like to think that my experience will benefit the club.

“I’ll try my utmost to get amongst the lads and help them, use all my experience to help and push them the right way and hopefully we can get out of this together.”

Bentley added: “Josh is experienced, he’s played at a higher level and is a good all-round goalkeeper – I am sure he can do well for us.

“I know his dad really well, he was my assistant manager at Morecambe for a number of years.

“His dad was a professional and you can see that’s been passed to Josh, he’s a really good pro and I am sure he can do well for us.”