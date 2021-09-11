AFC Fylde manager admits their FA Cup draw could have been kinder

It brings no respite from National League North opposition for the Coasters, who host league rivals Spennymoor Town next Saturday.

Fylde boss Jim Bentley told The Gazette: “There’s always an outstanding tie and this is a really tasty one.

“Spennymoor are one of the better sides in our competition. I rate them highly and, in Glen Taylor, they have one of the best centre-forwards in this league.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

“At least we’re at home, where we haven’t been beaten for ages, but it’s one of the tougher draws we could have got.”

A potentially even tougher opponent would have been Brackley Town, the one side to have kept pace with Fylde’s unbeaten start.

Like the Coasters, the Northamptonshire club head into the weekend with 13 points from a possible 15.

Bentley added: “They were in the mix at the end of last season and I’d expect them to be in and around it this season too.

“They have good players in all positions but you can’t underestimate anyone in this division. Kettering, who we played last weekend, are a big team in our league.

“Brackley have started well but you have to concentrate on making sure your own house is in order.”