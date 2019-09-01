AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor reflects on ‘a good point’ at Bromley

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor acknowledged there were mixed feelings after their 2-2 draw at Bromley on Saturday.

They had led their hosts on two occasions as Jordan Williams found the net twice, only to be pegged back on each occasion.

It means the Coasters are without a win in five games but Challinor was happy enough to have taken a point.

“In circumstances where we’d been winning games, then a point here’s a good good point especially against a team unbeaten at the start of the season,” said Challinor on his side’s performance.

“But I suppose when things haven’t been going as well, a draw when you’re in front twice leaves a bit of frustration – but looking back, it is a good point.

“Jordan Williams works hard, he’s a nuisance, and we felt that someone with pace and physicality to deal with the two centre-backs would get some joy, and he’s done that by getting two goals.”

The point leaves the Coasters 14th in the National League table ahead of Tuesday’s trip to a Stockport County side sitting sixth.

However, the congested nature of the table at this stage of the season means the Coasters are only four points behind the Hatters at this stage.

Challinor said: “We can’t keep having to score three goals to get three points, but we keep working, we remain positive, and we head to Stockport on Tuesday looking for three points.”